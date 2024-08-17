Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,602 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 87.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,558 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.56. 31,057,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,117,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.48. The company has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

