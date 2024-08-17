Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 389 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 555.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $877.79.

Equinix stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $828.66. 371,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,801. The business has a fifty day moving average of $781.52 and a 200 day moving average of $796.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

