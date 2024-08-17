Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 4,587 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,973 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 78.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 514,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,796 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $2,895,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,661. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

