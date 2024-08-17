Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 879 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 170.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $407,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,710.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $407,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,710.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,176,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $42,919,845. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $353.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,793. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.48 and its 200 day moving average is $302.92. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

