Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0 %

COP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.18. 3,819,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,891. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.