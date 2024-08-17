Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 269.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $674.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

