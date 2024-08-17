Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

