Blue Trust Inc. Takes $437,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.07. 1,102,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGY shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

