Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Trading 2.3% Higher

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 34,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 340,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.