Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $65.57 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAT. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

