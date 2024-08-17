Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

BCO opened at $101.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.46. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.71.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 26,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 504.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

