Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:BNL opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 68,370 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 955,066 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 688.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 156,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

