Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT at $274.44

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.38.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,998 shares of company stock valued at $13,767,866. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $285.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.46 and a 200 day moving average of $253.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $215.37 and a 1 year high of $290.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

