Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) PT at $337.38

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.38.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $343.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.