Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) PT at $157.87

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.13.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE opened at $129.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.09. Celanese has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

