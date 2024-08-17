Brokerages Set Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Target Price at $10.60

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

HDSN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

HDSN opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $363.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

