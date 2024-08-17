Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $541.85

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $541.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,402,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $560.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $564.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

