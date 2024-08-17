Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after buying an additional 568,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,783,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,592,000 after buying an additional 75,244 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 66.86%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

