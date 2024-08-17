Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $24.33

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

