Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Target Price at $18.06

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.06.

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 162.9% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in UiPath by 2,495.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682,078 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 655,798 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

