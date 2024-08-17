Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cytosorbents Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

CTSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $56.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.