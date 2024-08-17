Brokers Issue Forecasts for Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IRDM. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.86 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after buying an additional 336,989 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,480,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 152,232 shares in the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its position in Iridium Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,330,000 after purchasing an additional 214,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 385,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,298,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

