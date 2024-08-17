Brokers Offer Predictions for Eyenovia, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Eyenovia has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eyenovia

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 1,515,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,914,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,340.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at $3,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eyenovia by 25.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Further Reading

