Brokers Set Expectations for Spectral AI, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectral AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

MDAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Spectral AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Spectral AI in a report on Tuesday.

Spectral AI Price Performance

Shares of MDAI stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Spectral AI has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectral AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDAI. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spectral AI by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 141,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.