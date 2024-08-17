Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 9,411 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,293. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

