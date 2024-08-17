Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,330 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 245,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 308.4% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $191.96. The company had a trading volume of 222,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,270. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

