Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.38% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $18,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3,133.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 337,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 327,449 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $5,717,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,624,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2,606.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 137,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 132,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 141,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,766 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $773.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

