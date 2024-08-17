Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,981 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.99% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $28,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 153,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 101,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 59,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 449,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

