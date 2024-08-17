Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,265. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

