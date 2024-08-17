Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,402. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

