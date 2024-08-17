Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ndwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 365,371 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 791.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 968,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $4,046,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.42. 5,632,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,331. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

