Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.99. 246,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.48. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

