Brookstone Capital Management Has $23.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,235 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.39% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $23,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.25. 435,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

