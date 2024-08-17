Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $2,924,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,015,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.09. 1,013,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.43. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

