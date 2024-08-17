Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,777,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $265.89. The stock had a trading volume of 544,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,848. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,797,270. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

