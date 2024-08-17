Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,722 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 7.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $15,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 22.2% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $571,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 255.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BMAR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $197.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

