Brookstone Capital Management Invests $15.68 Million in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 345,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.38% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 156,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 671,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 208,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,008. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1966 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

