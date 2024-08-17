Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 170,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. 670,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

