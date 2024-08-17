Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1,528.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074,824 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 4.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $40,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAPR. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 54,415 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

