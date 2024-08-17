Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RTX by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,247. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

