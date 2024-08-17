Brookstone Capital Management Sells 15,065 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 170,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,628. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.