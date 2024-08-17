Brookstone Capital Management Sells 938 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.79.

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.71. 877,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

