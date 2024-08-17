Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.94. 78,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,978. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $280.40. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.