Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $103.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,445,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,930,000 after buying an additional 1,059,711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after buying an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,979,000 after acquiring an additional 687,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

