Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance
Shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile
