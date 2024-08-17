BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 56,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

