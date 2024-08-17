Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 571.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $103.57.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.