CACI International Inc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $23.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $23.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $23.91. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.34 per share.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CACI. Raymond James lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.00.

NYSE:CACI opened at $465.29 on Thursday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $470.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 125.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

