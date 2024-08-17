Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 1.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cameco worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cameco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cameco by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,543. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

