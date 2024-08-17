Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Boosted by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,883. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.